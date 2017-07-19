Five years ago it seemed that South African golf was on the cusp of a golden age and that major titles would be a regular occurrence for the foreseeable future.

Ernie Els had just won the 2012 Open at Royal Lytham to claim the country’s fourth major in five years and 22nd overall.

Prior to the Big Easy winning his fourth major with that Open triumph‚ Trevor Immelman (2008 Masters)‚ Louis Oosthuizen (2010 Open) and Charl Schwartzel (2011 Masters) had all made their major breakthroughs.

Oosthuizen and Schwartzel‚ in particular‚ were not even in their prime yet and much was anticipated from them.

But here we are‚ five years on‚ on the eve of the 146th Open at Royal Birkdale‚ and SA’s major tally has stalled with no further successes since 2012.

Oosthuizen has lost two major play-offs in that time‚ to Bubba Watson at the 2012 Masters and Zach Johnson at the 2015 Open‚ but that’s as close as anyone has come.

The 34-year-old Oosthuizen continues to be SA’s brightest hope with the game that can blow the field away if his putter heats up.

He was second at The Players’ Championship in May‚ golf’s unofficial ‘fifth major’‚ demonstrating he still has the game for the big occasion.

This will be Oosthuizen’s 11th Open and of the previous 10 he has only made the cut five times.

But that’s also the nature of the tournament‚ where a bad tee time could see a player going out in a howling gale in the afternoon while the morning field enjoys benign conditions.

Els‚ 47‚ isn’t considered a serious challenger for the title‚ but his Open record is impressive with 21 cuts made and 13 top tens in 26 appearances at the tournament. This week is also his 99th appearance at a major.

“Even though this is my 27th Open Championship‚ trust me the buzz‚ the nerves‚ and the excitement‚ are still strong‚” Els said on his official website.

“I wouldn’t want it any other way. This is the biggest week in golf‚ no question.

"As most people know‚ links golf is my favourite style of play and I love everything about this week – the course‚ the history‚ the whole atmosphere.

"The fans are amazing. Honestly‚ there’s nothing else like an Open crowd.

“At times [at The Open] it’s as though the roar is coming out of the earth and‚ when you get something going‚ it’s the biggest buzz.

“I remember when I holed that birdie putt on 18 at Royal Lytham to win in 2012; the hairs were standing up on my arms. That’s what you dream about‚ that’s what you play for.

“If I can get my game together this week and the draw is kind to me…who knows‚ maybe we can make some noise again.

"The way links courses play‚ you don’t need to bomb it miles. You can be creative‚ use your experience and your imagination‚ and play a bunch of different shots.”

This year nine South Africans will tee it up at Birkdale‚ including major winners Els‚ Schwartzel and Oosthuizen.

The latter pair are SA’s highest ranked players in the field with Schwartzel at 21 and Oosthuizen at 23 in the world.

Branden Grace‚ Brandon Stone‚ Darren Fichardt‚ Jbe Kruger and Open debutants Dylan Fritelli and Shaun Norris join the trio of major champions in the field.

