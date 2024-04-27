“Hosting Leinster at Cape Town Stadium is a massive game no matter the circumstances, but with both teams looking to bounce back from defeat last week and the play-offs fast approaching we are expecting an epic duel,” he said.
Teams
Stormers — Warrick Gelant; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Dan du Plessis, Damian Willemse, Ben Loader; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marcel Theunissen; Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Brok Harris. Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Kwenzo Blose, Frans Malherbe, Connor Evans, Willie Engelbrecht, Hacjivah Dayimani; Stefan Ungerer, Wandisile Simelane.
Leinster — Henry McErlean; Liam Turner, Ben Brownlee, Charlie Ngatai, Rob Russell; Sam Prendergast, Cormac Foley; Max Deegan, Scott Penny (captain), Rhys Ruddock; Jason Jenkins, Brian Deeny; Michael Ala'atoa, John McKee, Michael Milne. Substitutes: Gus McCarthy, Ed Byrne, Thomas Clarkson, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Diarmuid Mangan; Fintan Gunne, Charlie Tector, Martin Moloney.
Kickoff — 7.05pm
Milestones galore for the Stormers
They however need to return to the grindstone against Leinster
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
It may be a day of milestones for the Stormers but it is a return to the grindstone that is required as they try to get their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign back on track in Cape Town on Saturday.
It suffered near derailment against the Ospreys last weekend but they have the opportunity to firm their place in the top eight, albeit against Ireland's most decorated team and tournament front runners Leinster.
The Stormers will move to fifth on the points table should Leinster suffer their second consecutive defeat on tour.
It will revive the home team's prospects of finishing the league stages inside the top four and secure rights to hosts a quarterfinal.
They will however need Munster and the Bulls to slip along the way.
Last weekend's defeat which would have brought a bout of selection introspection for director of rugby John Dobson, would have influenced his decision to make eight changes to the starting team for Saturday.
Test campaigners Damian Willemse at inside centre and Herschel Jantjies at scrumhalf are restored to the team.
Up front however the chopping block is messy with Dobson shuffling his pack with six changes.
One of the two survivors from last week, prop Brok Harris, will be entrusted to lead out the team in his 150th match for the Stormers.
“Nobody has played more times for the Stormers than Brok Harris. This is a remarkable achievement and we couldn’t be happier for him. He is a top rugby man in every sense,” said Dobson.
Backrowers Evan Roos and Marcel Theunissen also have reason to celebrate having played 100 fewer games than Harris.
“Evan and Marcel have hit the 50 mark early in their careers and while they have a lot to be proud of, we know that there is much more to come from both of them,” said Dobson.
They can however expect a much firmer challenge from Leinster who were well beaten by the Lions last weekend.
Like the Stormers, Leinster's brains trust was always going to cull in large numbers for this match. The visitors have made 10 changes to their starting team after their 44-12 defeat to the Lions.
Only Springbok Jason Jenkins survives in the tight five, while captain Scott Penny and Max Deegan retain their places in the back row.
Centre Charlie Ngatai returns, as does Liam Turner, though this time on the right-wing.
Gus McCarthy is in line to make his debut and both Charlie Tector and Martin Moloney will make their first appearance of the season after long injury layoffs.
Despite both teams needing to dust themselves down after recent lamentable skirmishes the sense of occasion is not lost on the studious Dobson.
