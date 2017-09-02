Williams coach sends congratulations

'I hope she doesn't play tennis,' says rival after Serena gives birth

Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, the first child for the former world number one tennis player, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou said on Twitter on Friday.

The 35-year-old American, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has not competed since winning the Australian Open in January but has posted several videos to social media showing her hitting balls during her pregnancy.

“Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion,” Mouratoglou wrote.

“Btw ... I wish you a speedy recovery... we have a lot of work ahead of us,” he added.

Williams and Ohanian have yet to officially confirm the birth, but the reports she had quickly became the talk of the tournament, which Williams has won six times.

“A baby girl? Well, I hope she doesn’t play tennis,” world number three Garbine Muguruza said with a smile during a news conference.