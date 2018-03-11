Sport

Cyclist killed in accident during Cape Town Cycle Tour

11 March 2018 - 11:58 By Ray Faure
Nolan Hoffman wins the Men's Elite race during the 2018 Cape Town Cycle Tour in Cape Town on 11 March 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

A cyclist taking part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday has died after being injured in an accident‚ the organisers have confirmed.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust said that the 40-year-old male cyclist was involved in a an accident involving a group of 20 cyclists on Wynberg Hill.

It said he had received immediate medical attention at the scene but that “tragically‚ his injuries proved fatal”.

“Our sincere condolences to his family‚ who have been advised.

“No further details will be made available until our medical briefing at 15h00 this afternoon‚” the trust said in a brief communique.

Nolan Hoffman won the men's elite race.

