Soccer

‘We have lost a brother’: Sundowns captain Zwane pays tribute to Peter Mashata

The popular DJ, MC and comedian was gunned down in Soshanguve on Sunday morning

23 April 2024 - 12:17
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane has sent condolences to the family of slain entertainer Peter Mashata.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane has described slain former club stadium announcer Peter Mashata as a brother and happy soul as condolences continue to pour in for the famous entertainer. 

Mashata, who was a popular DJ, MC and comedian, was gunned down in Soshanguve in the early hours of Sunday morning and the Tshwane police have opened two dockets of murder and attempted murder.    

“Condolences to his family, we have lost a brother because we were close with him. He helped us a lot as players because he was always motivating us and giving us energy,” Zwane said.

“May his soul rest in peace. He was a happy soul and that’s what I liked about him.” 

Brazilians goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene remembered Mashata as a member of the Sundowns family who used to motivate the players.

“He was part of our family, he was a man who would make jokes with everyone, he was fond of the players and players were also fond of him. For us it is a big loss because he was a humble guy and there were always jokes whenever we were with him. 

“When the team was under pressure, he would turn and ask the supporters to sing for us, so it is a huge loss for the club and his family.

“He was also always clean and smart, he was a good human being and we will always miss him. We are with the family during these trying times.”

