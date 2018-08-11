Tiger Woods charges as Koepka takes lead during third round at Bellerive

Tiger Woods charged to within three strokes of the lead halfway through the third round at the PGA Championship on Saturday as a frenzied gallery cheered his every shot.

Ten years removed from his 14th and most recent major title, Woods displayed shades of his pre-back surgery greatness with a near-flawless front nine on the rain-soaked Bellerive course.

Taking advantage of the marshmallow-soft greens, he hit a series of precise approach shots and converted with the putter to plunder five birdies and vault to eight under par at the turn.

Only a three-putt bogey at the fifth hole halted his progress, though he put the setback quickly behind him to birdie the next three holes.

But the 42-year-old was not the only one taking advantage of a course that was there for the taking as long as one avoided the rough.

Brooks Koepka also enjoyed a sizzling start, with birdies at the first two holes, and added another at the difficult fifth to nose in front at 11-under.

He was one stroke ahead of fellow American Gary Woodland and two in front of compatriot Kevin Kisner (both five holes).

Defending champion Justin Thomas (seven holes) was among a logjam at eight-under.

A gallery more than a dozen deep among the massive sellout crowd lined every hole Woods played, and they were not disappointed -- at least, those who could see through the crush of people.

Woods was among 77 players who returned early on Saturday to complete the weather-delayed second round.