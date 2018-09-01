Kaepernick receives warm reception at US Open

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick received an enthusiastic welcome from fans at the US Open’s showcase match between Serena and Venus Williams on Friday night when he was shown raising his fist on the big screen.

The 30-year-old, who was a quarterback at the San Francisco 49ers for six years and sparked a national debate when he knelt during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season to protest racial injustice and police brutality, smiled at the cheers.

Former 49ers safety Eric Reid, who protested alongside Kaepernick and who like his former team mate remains unsigned, also received a warm reception when he was also shown raising a fist at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.