Sport

SA sister follows brother to rowing world championship medal

28 July 2019 - 16:43 By David Isaacson
Rowers Jessica Schoonbee and her partner Tayla-May Bentley landed SA’s only medal of the regatta at Sarasota-Bradenton in the US.
Rowers Jessica Schoonbee and her partner Tayla-May Bentley landed SA’s only medal of the regatta at Sarasota-Bradenton in the US.
Image: Jessica Schoonbee/Facebook

Like sister like brother.

Rower Jessica Schoonbee has won an under-23 world championship silver medal — just like her older brother Kyle two years earlier.

Schoonbee and Tayla-May Bentley landed SA’s only medal of the regatta at Sarasota-Bradenton in the US at the weekend‚ finishing second in the women’s pairs to become the country’s first female heavyweights to make the podium at the age-group showpiece.

Lightweights Kirsty McCann and Nicole van Wyk are the only other women to have scooped silverware at under-23 level.

Kyle‚ now a key member of the senior men’s four‚ took silver in the U23 single sculls in Bulgaria in 2017.

Schoonbee and Bentley‚ who study and train together in Michigan‚ were the first US-based rowers to be picked for a national team‚ with all the other members based in SA.

Together once again: SA Rowing's odd couple

Destiny seems intent on making John Smith and Lawrence Brittain a partnership.
Sport
1 month ago

Sascoc says R11m allocation from government is insufficient

South Africa’s Olympic medal hopefuls face funding woes in the build up to Tokyo 2020 games after government announced an R11 million allocation ...
Sport
1 week ago

Only two other SA boats made A-finals at the weekend.

The men’s coxed four ended fifth while Charles Brittain‚ the U23 world champion with James Mitchell in the men’s pair last year‚ ended fourth alongside Luc Dafarn this time‚ more than four seconds off the podium.

Brittain comes from the royal family of SA rowing‚ with his older brothers‚ Olympic medallists Matthew and Lawrence‚ also having collected U23 world championship gongs in the past.

Luckily for Charles‚ Lawrence and Matthew also competed at U23 championships where they failed to win medals.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set for dramatic return to Sundowns Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  3. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  4. Percy Tau will play for Club Brugges in 2019-20 Soccer
  5. Where to stream the SA vs NZ Rugby Championship match Rugby

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture

Related articles

  1. 5 fabulous things to do in Seville, Spain Travel
  2. Sascoc says R11m allocation from government is insufficient Sport
  3. You can hike the entire Thames River & get free accomodation along the way Travel
  4. Together once again: SA Rowing's odd couple Sport
  5. 'Turn left after 60m...racism on the right after 50m Sport
  6. Nicole van Wyk edges Ursula Grobler in the first rowing battle Sport
  7. SA rowers pick up two wins in Italy Sport
  8. Ahoy there! Cape Town sailors help lead Clipper race on the high seas South Africa
  9. Fanafikile Lephakha's 4,734km ocean victory News
  10. Veteran Ursula Grobler fights to win back her team spot Sport
X