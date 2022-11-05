Le Clos charges late to win 200m butterfly as Sates struggles for form

Chad Le Clos delivered his trademark late kick to win the men’s 200m butterfly in the final World Cup gala in Indianapolis on Friday night (Saturday morning SA time).
He trailed American Trenton Julian, the winner of this event in Toronto a week ago, for most of the race, but following the game plan that brought him success early in his career, the 30-year-old attacked on the final lap to touch first in 1min 49.89sec. Julian was second in 1:50.08.
“That was a great race,” said Le Clos. “Congrats to Julian, it was a phenomenal swim … Last week he got me, I got him this week. It’s a pity there’s not a third one for us.”
The victory lifted Le Clos to third spot on the World Cup series rankings on 149 points, behind American breaststroke star Nic Fink and sprint specialist Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago (both on 153).
Matthew Sates led the 200m individual medley over the first butterfly leg, but he never recovered after being overhauled on the backstroke and he ended sixth in 1:55.31, nearly four seconds off the time he swam to win in Berlin two weeks ago.
Sates, the top male swimmer of 2021, has slipped to sixth on the rankings on 135.3 points.
