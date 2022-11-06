The foreign domination of the men's race meant it has now been 11 years since a South African man won the People's Race.
Ntsindiso Phakathi again carried the local flag high as the first South African to finish. The Entsika Athletics Club runner came in fifth place, making a positional improvement from the last time the race was run in 2019 when he finished eighth.
“I am very happy with the position. I gave it my best but it was clearly not good enough to win the race,” he said free crossing the finish line.
Murray & Roberts' Adele Brooderyk got the honour of being the first South African home in the women's race thanks to her ninth-place finish.
The winning duo swelled their bank balance by R250,000 each.
Daba Ifa Debele wins as Ethiopians dominate Soweto Marathon again
Image: Soweto Marathon/Twitter
Ethiopian runners dominated the 27th edition of the Soweto Marathon on Sunday morning with the men taking the first two podium positions while the women completed a top three clean sweep.
Daba Ifa Debele staged a late surge to reel in his compatriot and early runaway leader Gabisa Bekele Gutama in the final 4km and win by close on a minute.
Debele breasted the tape in 2:18:58 and Gutama, who took the lead from the 15km mark at the Moroka police station and looked to be sailing to victory, crossed the finish line in 2:19:27.
It could easily have been a complete clean sweep were it not for Lesotho' s Tshepo Ramashamole, who sneaked in at third place in 2:20:21, just 21 seconds ahead of record four-time champion Sintayehu Legese Yinesu.
The women's race was thrown wide open when defending champion Irvette Van Zyl, who was victorious in the last three editions, pulled out.
Her Nedbank Running Club teammates from Ethiopia took advantage with Chaltu Bedo Nagashu victorious in a time of 2:40:56, 2 min 18 sec ahead of Anelework Fikadu Bosho. Compatriot Tinebebe Nibiyu Ali completed the podium positions courtesy of her 2:44:32 run.
