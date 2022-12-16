The troubled J4Joy tournament that was supposed to take place in Durban on Thursday night was cancelled, sources told TimesLIVE.
The extravaganza that was supposed to feature Floyd Mayweather at ringside, alongside Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, at Moses Mabhida Stadium ended with a ring still being erected at a Portuguese community hall well into Thursday evening.
The tournament was postponed twice in the past week, having first been scheduled for Sunday and then Tuesday.
Apparently organisers had agreed to stage only three of the six planned fights, but the show was called off before the bell. It is understood boxers will be paid their full purses.
Boxing South Africa officials and J4Joy brass had yet to respond to questions sent to them on WhatsApp by Friday morning.
Delayed Durban boxing fiasco gets KOed late without a punch thrown
