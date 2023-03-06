Proteas coach Walter gets boost ahead of critical World Cup assignment

In a fillip for new Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter, his boss, Enoch Nkwe, said all the players — including those contracted to the Indian Premier League — will be available for the two crucial One-Day Internationals against the Netherlands at the end of the month.

Those two matches will determine the Proteas’ fate for the 2023 World Cup and there was a real threat the likes of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram and Anrich Nortje, among others, would not be available because of the IPL, which starts on March 31.

Nkwe, Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, confirmed on Tuesday, that, after occasionally tough negotiations with officials in India, all of the IPL-contracted players will be available for the matches against the Dutch on March 31 and April 2.

A loss for Sri Lanka in one of their three ODIs against New Zealand — a series that takes place a few days before the Proteas face the Dutch — would mean victory for Temba Bavuma’s side in both matches would secure automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.