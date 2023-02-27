‘Land the first punch’: Proteas will test Conrad’s new style against Windies
Batting coach says they will try to follow global trends of greater aggression and application in batting
27 February 2023 - 20:40 By Ongama Gcwabe
The Proteas’ new regime under Test head coach Shukri Conrad will aim to play a positive and fearless brand of cricket when they lock horns with the West Indies in this month’s two-match series...
‘Land the first punch’: Proteas will test Conrad’s new style against Windies
Batting coach says they will try to follow global trends of greater aggression and application in batting
The Proteas’ new regime under Test head coach Shukri Conrad will aim to play a positive and fearless brand of cricket when they lock horns with the West Indies in this month’s two-match series...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos