Sport

Paddling star Bridgitte Hartley retires from sprints, pushes for distance

22 March 2023 - 16:27
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Bridgitte Hartley while competing at the London Olympics where she won South Africa's first — and so far only — canoeing sprint medal.
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Bridgitte Hartley, who won South Africa’s only Olympic canoeing medal in the most dramatic fashion at London 2012, has retired from sprint racing, Canoeing SA announced on Wednesday.

She crossed the line at Eton Dorney in such a tight finish she didn’t know if she’d made the podium until the results flashed on the giant screen showing she had taken the K1 500m bronze by 0.274 sec ahead of the fourth-placed finisher.

Hartley, who also competed at the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, picked up all three of the country’s world championship sprint gongs from 2009 to 2018.

She also set a world best in the K1 5,000m at a World Cup regatta in the Czech Republic in May 2009, clocking 20 min 10.1 sec as she edged out Maryna Paltaran of Belarus by 0.1 sec.

