Para-athletes break more than 100 records at ‘Start your Impossible’ event

More than 650 para-athletes from SA and eight African countries participated in the thrilling 2023 Toyota SA Sports Association for the Physically Disabled (SASAPD) National Championships.

In an excellent display of results, the para-athletes broke 90 SA records, 20 open records, five Africa records and two world records at the Cape Town Stadium from March 17 to 22.

Gauteng won the athletics floating trophy for senior and junior athletes and also scooped the floating trophy for the overall winning province, followed by hosts Western Cape in second place and Free State in third.

Celebrating its 61st anniversary under the theme, “Start your Impossible,” the event attracted entries in field and track athletics, boccia, goalball, swimming, cerebral palsy football, powerlifting, para-cycling and judo.