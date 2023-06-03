'Nothing matters': Attitude adjustment helps Tsitsipas rediscover his rhythm

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he is getting back to his best by easing the burden on his shoulders and playing without any expectations as he cruised into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-2 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman on Friday.

Once considered the rising star to take on the mantle as the "Big Three" - Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic - give way to a new generation, 24-year-old Tsitsipas has yet to win a Grand Slam.

The Greek lost two major finals to Djokovic, including this year's Australian Open title clash, and has seen younger players like Carlos Alcaraz emerge and rise to world number one.

But Tsitsipas said he has changed his mindset to play with a carefree attitude and not focus on the result, which helped him beat claycourt specialist Schwartzman in straight sets.

"I've produced some really good tennis when I'm at a psychological state of 'nothing matters and I don't care anymore'. And I just want to play it, I don't care what the outcome will be," Tsitsipas told reporters.