Springboks, SA Rugby steal the show at SA Sports Awards at Sun City
SA Rugby stole the show at the 17th South African Sports Awards held Sun City in the North West on Sunday as it walked away with seven accolades.
That came as no surprise as the ceremony came on the back of the Springboks' huge achievement of successfully defending their World Cup trophy in France late last year.
Bok captain Siya Kolisi walked away with the People's Choice Award that was voted for by South African sports fans.
Kolisi was also named the Sport Star of the Year, Jacques Nienaber the Coach of the Year, Manie Libbok was named the Newcomer of the Year and Eben Etzebeth walked away with the Sportsman of the Year.
The Springboks were the Team of the Year while SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was named the Administrator of the Year.
Among other notable winners on the night were sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer who was named the Sports Woman of the Year and Simone Kruger and Mpumelelo Mhlongo, who were named women’s and men’s South African Sport Association for the Physically Disabled.
SA Sports Awards winners
Administrator of the Year: Mark Alexander (South African Rugby Union)
Sportsman of the Year: Eben Etzebeth (Springboks)
Sportsman of the Year With a Disability: Mpumelelo Mhlongo (South African Sport Association for the Physically Disabled)
Sportswoman of the Year: Kirsten Neuschäfer (Sailing South Africa)
Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Simone Kruger (South African Sport Association for the Physically Disabled, Para Athletics)
Team of the Year: Springboks
Newcomer of the Year: Manie Libbok (Springboks)
Coach of the Year: Jacques Nienaber (Spingboks)
Volunteer of the Year: Rebecca Ntsanwisi (Vakhegula Vakhegula)
Indigenous Games Team of the Year: Diketo Gauteng
National federation of the Year: South African Rugby Union
Recreation Body of the Year: Amandla Social Enterpises (WC)
Sport Photo of Visual Journalist of the Year: Samuel Shivambu
Sport Journalist of the Year: Khanyiso Tshwaku
Sport Star of the Year: Siya Kolisi (Springbok captain)
People's Choice of the Year: Siya Kolisi (Springbok captain)
School team of the Year: Hoer Lanbouskool Oakdale — Tug of War 560kg junior men's team
Developing School Team of the Year: Hlabi Secondary School — Netball U-19 team
Technical Official of the Year: Sean Rapaport (South African Hockey Association)