Elgar, Rickelton build strong cases for Proteas Test selection in domestic cup

With the World Cup now merely a memory, attention has turned to the Proteas’ primary summer assignment against India with a host of players seeking form or trying to attract the selectors’ attention particularly for the two Tests.

The majority of the World Cup players are having an extended break after the tournament and are likely to be in action again for the T20 and ODI series which will start next week. But for those like former Test captain Dean Elgar and Lions batter Ryan Rickelton, the Four-Day Series is a crucial part of the preparation for the two Tests against the Indians, the first of which starts on Boxing Day in Centurion.

Elgar, now South Africa’s most experienced Test player, has had an excellent start to his season for the Northerns Titans, and tops the run-scoring charts in the Four-Day competition, albeit after just two matches.

He’s scored two centuries in four innings, and while that may be deemed too small a sample size, when added to the three hundreds Elgar made in the One-Day Cup it allays any concerns Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad may have had about the grizzled opener.