Sport

Golf

Erik van Rooyen stays in touch with leaders at Mexico Open at Vidanta

24 February 2024 - 09:48 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Erik van Rooyen plays his second shot on the 12th fairway during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta on Friday.
Erik van Rooyen plays his second shot on the 12th fairway during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta on Friday.
Image: Fernando de Dios/Getty Images

Alvaro Ortiz fired a 7-under-par 64 to move into a tie for the lead at his national open, the Mexico Open at Vidanta, on Friday in Vallarta, Mexico.

Ortiz is tied with Jake Knapp, England's Matt Wallace and Finland's Sami Valimaki at 11-under 131 at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta. Knapp also posted a 64, Wallace a 65 and Valimaki a 67 in the second round.

They were one shot ahead of first-round leader Erik van Rooyen of South Africa, who carded a 69 on Friday.

Ortiz, 28, won the Mexico Open in 2021, the final year before the PGA Tour put the tournament on its schedule. He sits at No. 669 in the Official World Golf Rankings but picked up a pair of victories on Mexico's professional golf tour last year.

He began his Friday round on the back nine and birdied Nos. 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18. The highlight came at the par-5 sixth hole, when his downhill, right-to-left eagle putt dropped from 30 feet away. Ortiz drove all 13 fairways in regulation.

Like Ortiz, Knapp stayed bogey-free with his round and sank seven birdies. He tied for third at the Farmers Insurance Open last month.

Defending champion Tony Finau shot a 67 on Friday to join a massive group in ninth at 6 under. The tie included 19 golfers as the last groups of golfers were finishing their rounds.

The projected cut line was at 2 under. Charley Hoffman (even par), South Koreans K.H. Lee and S.H. Kim (1 over) and Italy's Francesco Molinari (2 over) were among those expected to miss the cut.

— Field Level Media

READ MORE

Erik van Rooyen rides front-nine 29 on way to one-stroke lead at Mexico Open

Erik van Rooyen shot an 8-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on Thursday in Vallarta, Mexico.
Sport
1 day ago

Inspiring young golfers of Cape Peninsula's ganglands

The day Codi Ruiters fell off building machinery and broke his ankle in the Heideveld squatter camp where he lived with his family in a shack with no ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Southern African golfers lost more than 8-million balls last year: NHA

Golfers across most of Southern Africa lost 8.4-million balls and walked the equivalent of halfway around the world throughout 2023, Handicaps ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t like pap,’ says Bafana coach Broos — but life in SA ‘10 times better ... Soccer
  2. Top Proteas must play opening rounds of CSA T20 Challenge Cricket
  3. Blitzboks must beat Ireland to advance in Vancouver Rugby
  4. Boxing can continue, says sport minister after making appointment Sport
  5. SABC loses rights to show Banyana’s two Olympic qualifiers Soccer

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'