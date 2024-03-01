Potgieter keeps Lions in the hunt after Nabe's double burst

Half an hour into the second session however, with Moreki looking comfortable in the company of Temba Bavuma, the day swung suddenly WP’s way — or so it seemed. Moreki was the first of three wickets to fall in a 22-ball burst, with the Lions adding just 11 runs in that period.

That slump wiped the smiles off the faces in the home dressing room after a morning session in which Moreki’s elegant drives and flicks off the hip were the feature. The only problem had been Hamza’s dismissal, adjudged caught down the legside by umpire Lubabalo Gcuma, but which the batter was furious about, gesticulating animatedly, before dragging himself off the field.

Moreki reached his half-century with a single to mid-on, simultaneously knocking off the deficit.

Batting higher than eight in the order for the first time in his career, Moreki’s efforts following his maiden five wicket haul in WP’s first innings, indicated a player who seems to have gained plenty of confidence from earning two Test caps in New Zealand last month.

He made 57, batted for two and half hours, having come to the crease following the dismissals of the opening batters on Thursday evening, faced 110 balls and struck eight fours.