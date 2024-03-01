Sport

Potgieter keeps Lions in the hunt after Nabe's double burst

01 March 2024 - 18:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Delano Potgieter's unbeaten 89 rekindled the Lions hopes of victory in the Four-Day Series final against Western Province at the Wanderers on Friday
Image: Lee Warren/Gall Images

Another gritty innings from Delano Potgieter helped offset a midafternoon mini-collapse by the DP World (Central Gauteng) Lions, that keeps alive their chances of sneaking a ‘come-from-behind’ win in the Four-Day Series final against WSB Western Province at the Wanderers.

The broad-shouldered left hander will resume on 89 on Saturday morning, hoping to create more tension in the visiting team’s dressing room. The Lions’ lead is 195 thanks mainly to Potgieter’s efforts, a significant chunk of which came during an 86-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Bjorn Fortuin, who scored 42. 

Until then it was Tshepo Moreki’s heroic performance as nightwatchman, in which he scored just his second First Class half-century, that had given the Lions a semblance of hope after a morning session in which they lost only the wicket of Zubayr Hamza, one of two decisions the Lions were unhappy about on Friday. 

Half an hour into the second session however, with Moreki looking comfortable in the company of Temba Bavuma, the day swung suddenly WP’s way — or so it seemed. Moreki was the first of three wickets to fall in a 22-ball burst, with the Lions adding just 11 runs in that period. 

That slump wiped the smiles off the faces in the home dressing room after a morning session in which Moreki’s elegant drives and flicks off the hip were the feature. The only problem had been Hamza’s dismissal, adjudged caught down the legside by umpire Lubabalo Gcuma, but which the batter was furious about, gesticulating animatedly, before dragging himself off the field. 

Moreki reached his half-century with a single to mid-on, simultaneously knocking off the deficit. 

Batting higher than eight in the order for the first time in his career, Moreki’s efforts following his maiden five wicket haul in WP’s first innings, indicated a player who seems to have gained plenty of confidence from earning two Test caps in New Zealand last month.

He made 57, batted for two and half hours, having come to the crease following the dismissals of the opening batters on Thursday evening, faced 110 balls and struck eight fours. 

After Moreki, who drove Dane Paterson to Mohammad Vallie at mid-off, was removed Mthiwekhaya Nabi, then produced two vital blows, the first again courtesy of generous officiating this time from Stephen Harris. He raised his finger after Ryan Rickelton was struck on the pads, although from TV replays it appeared that the left-hand batter was outside the line of off stump. 

Rickelton, like Hamza, gave the umpire a stern glare, but with only run outs able to be reviewed by the TV official, had no recourse. Wiaan Mulder was dismissed by a snorter first ball, and suddenly the Lions’ progress was halted. 

Bavuma understandably had to be careful, but having navigated his way into the forties, including some typically smooth drives, he received a beauty from Beuran Hendricks, which angled into the Proteas skipper and then straightened just enough off the surface to kiss the outside edge of his bat

At that stage WP were eyeing up a free weekend. However, the softer ball, tired seam bowlers and the ineffectiveness of spinner Kyle Simmonds allowed Potgieter and Fortuin to stand firm.    

Potgieter drove powerfully when WP’s bowlers over-pitched, while Fortuin was happy to bide his time until getting some loose deliveries. The partnership was initially infuriating for WP, but gradually became worrying as the Lions’ lead got closer to 200. 

Fortuin was a victim of the second new ball, when he had his stumps disturbed by Paterson, but despite some loud shouts for lbw, WP were unable to engineer any further breakthroughs. Saturday, which had looked like being a day off, is now looming as a very interesting day’s play.

