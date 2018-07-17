The door is not closed on the previous owners of the T20 Global League (T20GL) teams after new Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe said they could be involved in the new tournament they are planning with SuperSport.

CSA and SuperSport have joined forces as shareholders in the new T20 competition to be played between November and December later this year to replace the T20GL which failed to take off last year.

Speaking on Tuesday after he was confirmed as the new CSA chief executive on a three-year contract to replace Haroon Lorgat‚ who departed as part of the fall-out from the failed T20GL‚ Moroe said there could be an opportunity to sell equity in the teams.

“As far as the previous owners getting involved in the new tournament‚ our stance is very clear with SuperSport that we want to work this thing from ground up‚” Moroe said.

“We want to build a certain level of value into the new league so that when the opportunity comes of equity‚ whether it will be selling our own equity in terms of ownership of the entire league or in the form of purchasing teams‚ we know exactly what we are selling and at what value.”

The majority of the GT20L owners publicly expressed concern that CSA concluded the deal with SuperSport without their involvement and Moroe agreed there are issues that need to be sorted out.

“There are definitely issues of trust‚ you can pick that up with what the previous owners have been saying and the only way is to sit down and sort issues out‚" he said.

"I haven’t had the luxury of time to go out there and address their issues but it is something I plan to do.

"We have sent communication to the owners.

"We will be meeting with some of them in Dubai and there is a possibility of flying over to Mumbai to meet the rest of them so that we can talk about possible relationships going forward.”

Moroe said the new tournament will go ahead this year and if the previous owners are to be involved‚ they will go through a proper vetting process and CSA must give them a clear picture of how it is going to work.

“They must know how they are going to make their moneys‚" he said.

"We need to give them the entire picture and walk with them.

"We need to reach a point where we know how it it’s going to cost to run a team‚ how much are you looking to get from sponsorship‚ how you will be paying from a stadium hosting point of view and how much you must give to CSA as a license.

"Should the opportunity of selling teams arise‚ we will be looking to sell equity and we will be looking to get the owners involved.

"But this will be after the processes of vetting and due diligence.

“We are sticking to our timelines until the board and our members say something different.

"In fact‚ at the end of the month‚ we will be sending expressions of interest to the players.

"So we are going ahead and nothing is stopping us until the powers that be tell us otherwise.

"We want to deliver this thing this year.”