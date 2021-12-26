Fast bowler Marco Jansen to make his Proteas debut against India

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against SA ahead of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday morning.

This match is the first of three Tests that India is scheduled to play against the Proteas, and it will be followed by the New Year’s Test in Johannesburg and the final match at Newlands in Cape Town.

In other team news, there was no place for Duanne Olivier in the squad as SA went for Marco Jansen to join Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada as the quicks with Keshav Maharaj as the spinner.

On the batting front, Keegan Petersen has been included in the starting eleven to join Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

For India, batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been picked while bowler Mohammed Siraj has been selected ahead of Ishant Sharma and there is no place for Shreyas Iyer or Hanuma Vihari.

SA are without key fast bowler Anrich Nortjé, who has been ruled out with a hip injury, while the visitors are missing top order batsman Rohit Sharma with a hamstring injury.

The match will be played in front of empty stands after Cricket SA (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agreed there would be no fans despite the fact that current lockdown restrictions allow for 2,000 fans in stadiums.

SA: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj