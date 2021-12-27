Day two of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion washed out

Rain had the final say on day two of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday and the match will resume on Tuesday at 10am.

Inclement Highveld rain left the Proteas and Indian players twiddling their thumbs in the change rooms for most of the day. They were taken out their misery at 2pm when play was officially abandoned.

Though the entire day has been lost, the weather forecast for the rest of the week is significantly promising with the weatherman predicting less chance of rain until Thursday.

India ended day one on Sunday on 272/3. Their star player was opener KL Rahul, who scored his seventh century to put his team in a commanding position.

Rahul sparkled with an unbeaten knock of 122* off 248, that included 17 boundaries and one maximum, and he will resume on Tuesday with Ajinkya Rahane on 40.

Rahul’s impressive performance overshadowed the gallant efforts of Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who ended his shift with all three wickets that fell on Sunday when the SA bowling attack largely struggled.

When they resume on Tuesday, Rahul will be highly motivated to go for his maiden Test double century while Rahane, who looked solid on day one, will have ambitions of scoring big.

At stumps on Sunday, Ngidi said they will have to try to restrict India to at least 350 and he is going to need support from Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj to achieve that mission.

SA bowlers have their work cut out for them because India still have capable middle order batters in the form of Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin besides Rahul and Rahane.

They will be followed by the rest of the tail that includes Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in what may be an intriguing day three on Wednesday.

Before Agarwal was dismissed, he was part of a 117 partnership with Rahul as they frustrated the Proteas bowling attack of Rabada, Ngidi, debutant Marco Jensen, Wiaan Mulder and spinner Keshav Maharaj.