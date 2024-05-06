Soccer

PSG not obsessed with scoring twice against Dortmund, says Luis Enrique

06 May 2024 - 16:29 By Trevor Stynes
Paris St-Germain coach Luis Enrique with Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi during training at the PSG Training Centre in Poissy in Paris, France on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

Paris St-Germain lost the Champions League semifinal first leg 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund but that doesn't mean they will go all out to score twice in the return game, manager Luis Enrique said on Monday.

The Ligue 1 champions overturned a one-goal deficit against Barcelona in the quarterfinals, winning 4-1 in the second leg, but PSG are prepared to take the game with Borussia to extra time if that is what is needed.

“The aim isn't to win by two goals, but to win, if you think you have to score two goals that seems like a big target,” Luis Enrique said ahead of Tuesday's game in Paris.

“We just want to play and score. If we score in the 89th minute, it will carry on. We don't need to score right away, we just want to win the game.”

The manager wants his side to concentrate on all aspects of their game, not only in attack, and a goal from the Germans won't be the end of the world.

“You could score twice in two minutes, but you could also concede a goal,” Luis Enrique said.

“We have to be 100% focused on attack and defence. If we concede a goal, it is not serious, we have to stay calm. If we score twice very quickly, our opponents will have to react.

“It will be an even game with a high level of play on and off the ball, so it will be tough for both teams.”

Since last week's loss, Luis Enrique has declared on more than once occasion that PSG will win the return game, and the Spaniard explained why.

“That is the only sentence I know in French, 'on va gagner' — we are going to win,” the coach said.

“It is a sentence I like, and I always think my team will win, so that is what I say.”

PSG have home advantage for the second leg, and Luis Enrique has no doubt that the Parc des Princes will once again be a driving force for his team.

“I think the role of the fans will be vital, as it has been throughout the season.

“We have a total guarantee that the fans will be fully behind us as they have been all year, particularly when we need them, and this isn't a normal thing.

“We will all be together and I hope we can celebrate a victory and a place in the final.”

In Wednesday's second semifinal second leg match Real Madrid host Bayern Munich with a 2-2 scoreline from the first leg in Germany.

Uefa Champions League, semifinal second legs

Tuesday:

Paris St-Germain v Borussia Dortmund (9pm)

Wednesday:

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich (9pm)

Reuters

