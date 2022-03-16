Lungi Ngidi urges Proteas to be clinical against Bangladesh

SA fast bowler Lungi Ngidi says they will have to be clinical in execution in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh starting at SuperSport Park on Friday.

The Proteas take on the Tigers as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League in the qualification process for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

The two teams go into the series, to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion and the Wanderers in Johannesburg, with little separating them on the ICC men's ODI team rankings where SA are fifth and the visitors occupy seventh place.

“The chats behind the scenes are that we must be clinical,” said Ngidi, who missed out on the two Test matches in New Zealand last month.

“We know where we stand as the ODI team and our focus is on the World Cup next year in India. We need to make sure we play proper cricket in this series and are clinical against these guys.”

Bangladesh have an SA think-tank in coach Russell Domingo, bowling coach Allan Donald and power-hitting consultant Albie Morkel, but Ngidi is confident the Proteas can beat them.

“I think our ODIs have been good in the past few games. We came off a good win against India, which was a huge series for us. So I am looking forward to carrying that momentum forward.

“In terms of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, we know where we stand and we are looking forward to getting a 3-0 clean sweep. That is our focus.”

Having sat out the 1-1 drawn Test series against New Zealand with a back strain, Ngidi says he is excited to be back with the Proteas.

“It feels good to be back in the swing of things with the team. I didn’t get to play in New Zealand and I was disappointed. But to be able to come back to the Titans in the CSA T20 Challenge and put in performances makes me happy.

“I have some good loads under belt and I am now looking forward to Bangladesh.”

TimesLIVE

