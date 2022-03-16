×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Public service department gears up for lifestyle audit imbizo

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
16 March 2022 - 14:57
The department of public service and administration says it's ready to conduct lifestyle audits to determine which public service employees are living 'beyond their means'.
The department of public service and administration says it's ready to conduct lifestyle audits to determine which public service employees are living 'beyond their means'.
Image: Chas Everitt International Luxury Portfolio Division

Deputy minister of public service and administration Chana Pilane-Majake said on Wednesday her department was ready to proceed with lifestyle audits.

“On April 1 2021, minister for public service and administration Ayanda Dlodlo approved a guide to implement lifestyle audits in public service. This compelled national and provincial departments to conduct lifestyle audits as a part of a continuous risk management process.

“Lifestyle audits have to be conducted every year for senior management service members and every second year for non-senior management service managers. It is therefore a continuous process,” she said. 

Pilane-Majake, who briefed the National Assembly on the state of readiness to conduct the audits, told MPs that the department’s ethics integrity and disciplinary technical task unit provided implementation support to ethics officers to ensure departments properly implemented the guide.

“The public service is ready to continue with lifestyle audits and the unit will continue supporting departments but also monitor and assess the effectiveness of the process and improve the process as we continue,” she said.

Public servants urged to declare assets as lifestyle auditors start looking around

In his 2018 state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the time had come to conduct lifestyle audits on all “people who occupy ...
Politics
6 days ago

Pilane-Majake’s remarks come as the department prepares to host a lifestyle audit indaba on Thursday and Friday.

The indaba will be conducted by the public administration ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance unit chief directorate headed by Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak.  

The department said the workshop will look deeper into the national strategy to build a capable and ethical state, and give support to ethics officers delegated to perform this task.

During his presentation, Hoogenraad-Vermaak told MPs the challenge was that ethics officers were designated and not appointed.

“That means that the task doesn’t happen everywhere properly ... During the monitoring process we also detected that there is a lack of knowledge among the ethics officers to determine when employees are living beyond their means.”

He said the lifestyle audits will not be a one-off process but one “that will continue over time”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ayanda Dlodlo gets top World Bank job

Public service & administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo is expected to take up a post in Washington DC, opening the way for a cabinet reshuffle.
News
3 days ago

Consider fines and lifestyle audits for unethical journalists, Sanef inquiry recommends

The South African National Editors' Forum should reopen discussions on fining or suspending unethical journalists from media organisations, its ...
News
1 year ago

Western Cape 'cabinet' set to undergo a lifestyle audit

The Western Cape "cabinet", including premier Alan Winde, are set to empty their pockets - but taxpayers will have to wait until March to see what ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. Cape Town police station 'stormed' as drivers help taxi owner escape South Africa
  3. Case against slain Absa specialist engineer withdrawn South Africa
  4. Joburg Bar finds Dali Mpofu guilty of professional misconduct News
  5. Duduzile Zuma throws her weight behind Bathabile Dlamini amid perjury case South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF