'We could've done better,' Tryon says of Oz defeat, as SA set sights on Windies

SA vice-captain Chloe Tryon said the team will pick up the pieces from their five-wicket defeat by favourites Australia, as they aim to bounce back against West Indies on Thursday with a win that will secure them a place in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinals.

The Momentum Proteas fought tooth and nail against the six-time world champions but lost their first match at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday after a four-match winning spree.

“Australia is a quality side and we can’t take that away from them,” said Tryon, who contributed with two wickets and 17 not out.

“They are the number one-ranked team in the world for a reason. We needed to be at our best and we were not in the second half of the match.”