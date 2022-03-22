×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

'We could've done better,' Tryon says of Oz defeat, as SA set sights on Windies

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
22 March 2022 - 14:54
Chloe Tryon of SA bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, on March 22 2022.
Chloe Tryon of SA bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, on March 22 2022.
Image: Mark Tantrum/Getty Images

SA vice-captain Chloe Tryon said the team will pick up the pieces from their five-wicket defeat by favourites Australia, as they aim to bounce back against West Indies on Thursday with a win that will secure them a place in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinals.

The Momentum Proteas fought tooth and nail against the six-time world champions but lost their first match at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday after a four-match winning spree.

“Australia is a quality side and we can’t take that away from them,” said Tryon, who contributed with two wickets and 17 not out.

“They are the number one-ranked team in the world for a reason. We needed to be at our best and we were not in the second half of the match.”

Lanning's epic knock steers Australia to victory against the Proteas

Meg Lanning’s swashbuckling 135 not out overshadowed Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus’ half-centuries after SA let themselves down with poor fielding to ...
Sport
7 hours ago

SA let themselves down with poor fielding,  dropping several regulation catches, but Tryon admitted Australia were also superior in all aspects.

“We could have done better in the field and backed up the bowlers. There were too many dropped catches,” said 32-year-old, Durban-born Tryon. “We’ll just have to reflect on this and bounce back.”

Australia are unbeaten at the top of the log and have already qualified for the semifinals on 12 points from six wins out of six matches.

SA are second on eight points from four wins and a defeat, and will join the Aussies in the semis with a win against West Indies on Thursday.

India and West Indies have six points apiece and are third and fourth respectively.

Proteas’ on-form Laura Wolvaardt: I want a World Cup century

After three consecutive scores in the 60s and 70s, SA opener Laura Wolvaardt is still searching for a maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup century.
Sport
1 day ago

Holders England, in fifth place on four points from five matches, have an outside chance at the semis and so do hosts New Zealand, who are languishing in sixth position also with four points from six outings.

The Women's Cricket World Cup is played in a league format, where all eight teams will play each other once. The top four teams qualify for the semifinals.

SA will be confident of a win against West Indies after they won a five-match ODI series in the Caribbean in September last year 4-1, and triumphed 2-1 in a four-match series in Johannesburg last month in their last competitive outing before the World Cup.

“We know they are a dangerous team and we won’t take them lightly. We just have to make sure that we are on our best game,” Tryon said.

SA will conclude their pool stages action against India on Sunday and may encounter Australia again in the semis or final.

MORE:

Cricket SA formally opens process to fill vacant executive positions

Cricket SA (CSA) has formally opened a process to fill vacancies on its executive committee, publicly advertising five key executive positions.
Sport
2 days ago

We need to start landing the first blow, says Proteas quick

Kagiso Rabada admits Proteas’ poor starts in recent series are a cause for concern
Sport
20 hours ago

We have to improve our entire game, says Bavuma

Following defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI in Centurion on Friday night, SA continue to languish in the bottom half of the ICC Men’s Cricket ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mokwena hails ‘fantastic’ 10-man Sundowns for big win over Al-Hilal Soccer
  2. France coach Deschamps names heavy hitters in squad to face Bafana Soccer
  3. Baxter disappointed Kaizer Chiefs were not inspired by arbitration outcome Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs win arbitration against PSL and matches must be played Soccer
  5. Clasico is perfect time to show what Barca can do, Xavi says Soccer

Latest Videos

Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...
DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...