Cricket

‘It doesn’t get bigger than Australia, in Australia, in December’: Maketa

14 November 2022 - 16:33
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Proteas interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa during the squad announcement for the Test series in Australia at Cricket SA's Centre of Excellence in Pretoria on November 14 2022.
Proteas interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa during the squad announcement for the Test series in Australia at Cricket SA's Centre of Excellence in Pretoria on November 14 2022.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Proteas interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa has no illusions as to the Herculean task his squad faces in their three-Test series away to Australia in December.

Maketa has replaced Mark Boucher, who stood down after the T20 World Cup in Australia. He said the tour represented a great challenge for South Africa and one the squad are excited about getting stuck into.

The 16-man touring party named on Monday, and which departs on December 1, includes a maiden call-up in Knights fast bowler Gerald Coetzee.

In an apparent straight swap, Theunis de Bruyn, who has 12 Test caps to his name and last featured for the national team in 2019, returns, with Aiden Markram missing out after some indifferent red-ball form in recent months.

Rassie van der Dussen has recovered from the finger injury that cut his tour of England short and ruled him out of SA’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Keshav Maharaj was given the all-clear after he picked up a low-grade groin strain at the World Cup and is now undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

Ryan Rickelton misses out due to an ankle injury and is replaced by Kyle Verreynne, and so does Keegan Petersen, who sustained a severe hamstring injury in the final of the CSA T20 Challenge.

“It doesn’t get any more exciting than that [touring Australia],” Maketa said on Monday. “It is we are really looking forward to.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than Australia, in Australia, in December.

“It is exciting for us to play in these cities as we have not been there in a while and in the past few Tests there we have done pretty well.

“So it is important with this new group that we go out and showcase our skills under that pressure.”

The former Warriors coach said he has engaged with the players, particularly those who recently returned from the World Cup, to ensure they are ready to shift gears to the game’s longest format.

“The hurt of the World Cup is going to be there. We have given them time to go and process that, and now this [series] is the next big thing they need to focus on.

“The plan has been laid out for them, to make sure they are ready for the first Test on December 17. They also spent some time with their families to clear their heads.”

Maketa emphasised the importance of protecting his fast bowlers.

“I have no doubt that the group of fast bowlers we have now could serve CSA for the next five years, so it is important to look after them.

“They are no doubt our ticket to dominating world cricket, so it will be important for us to find all the resources available to fully support them.

“Having said that, we are not sitting back and thinking that this is it. We are looking at players outside that group to allow us to give them a break when needed.”

Proteas Squad: Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn,
Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj,
Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen,
Kyle Verreynne (wk), Khaya Zondo

Australia tour itinerary:

Four-day Tour match December 9 to 12

Cricket Australia XI v South Africa, The Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Tests

December  17 to 21

Australia v South Africa, The Gabba, Brisbane

December  26 to 30

Australia v South Africa, MCG, Melbourne 

January 4 to 8

Australia vs South Africa, SCG, Sydney 

READ MORE

Knights’ Coetzee called up to Proteas Test squad for Australia tour

Cricket South Africa’s national selection committee named the 16-man Proteas squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Maketa focuses on his big worry — Proteas batting

Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa has hit the ground running to prepare for next month’s three-match tour of Australia and he has identified ...
Sport
1 day ago

We dehumanise people: Sundowns coach Mokwena sympathises with Bavuma

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is among the first high-profile South Africans to offer compassion and support to the Proteas' Temba Bavuma.
Sport
4 days ago

CSA to appoint panel for clinical review of Proteas’ World Cup campaign

Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket Enoch Nkwe says it is putting together a panel to ensure the post-mortem of the Proteas’ shambolic ...
Sport
4 days ago

‘It has been a challenging time for me’: Bavuma not happy with his World Cup performance

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma put on a brave face in front of the media accounting for his team's shambolic exit from the ICC T20 World Cup at the ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I was disappointed at how Erasmus spoke to me': Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  2. VAR to be trialled during Saturday's ‘beer cup’ Soccer
  3. 'It was too much for us': Riveiro after Sundowns down Pirates in 'beer cup' Soccer
  4. What do Orlando Pirates players eat before a big game? Here’s a glimpse Soccer
  5. WATCH | Punches fly between Pirates and Sundowns fans at FNB Stadium Soccer

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved