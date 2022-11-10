We dehumanise people: Sundowns coach Mokwena sympathises with Bavuma

“The biggest mistake we make in modern-day society is we dehumanise athletes, we dehumanise coaches and our thinking is that [Sundowns midfielder] Teboho Mokoenasitting next to me [in the press conference] is just a football player and his job is just to run on the pitch and deliver.
Sundowns meet AmaZulu at 9.30am in the early semifinal of the single-day Carling Black Label Cup friendly tournament. Kaizer Chiefs clash with Orlando Pirates at noon and the final is at 5pm.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is among the first high-profile South Africans to offer compassion and support to the Proteas' Temba Bavuma.
The spotlight has been on South Africa's under-pressure white-ball cricket captain since the Proteas failed to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia after an embarrassing defeat to minnows the Netherlands on Sunday.
Bavuma, in poor form and with questions about his abilities in the T20 format, had a torrid tournament, scoring 70 runs in five innings. As many scapegoat him for the team's disappointing performance, SA's limited-overs captain admitted on his return to South Africa that the past few weeks have been challenging.
Asked for his take on the situation, Mokwena said Bavuma was in his prayers.
“The only thing I can say - and this is not to Temba, but more to everyday society, including modern-day media - is that we have this tendency to dehumanise people,” the coach said as Sundowns prepared to take on AmaZulu in the first match of the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
“We have a tendency to not understand there is absolutely no football player or any athlete who walks onto the pitch and wants to deliberately put on a performance that is sub-par.
“Nobody does that, but the reality is it is made out to seem like that. My only way of contributing to the Temba situation without overstepping the mark or thinking I know enough, or I am more qualified to give him advice, is just to keep him in my prayers. I will pray that God gives him enough strength to be able to overcome this situation.”
Mokwena said people criticised Bavuma without considering he is a human being with feelings.
