Rabada puts World Cup disappointment behind him as he targets Test series against the Aussies
Image: Will Russell-ICC/ICC via Getty Images
Premier Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has admitted he didn’t have a good ICC T20 World Cup but he has rested and is ready to take on Australia during the forthcoming three-match Test series Down Under.
The Proteas left for Australia on Thursday for the ICC World Test Championship tour that starts in Brisbane on December 17 before moving to Melbourne from Boxing Day and Sydney from January 4.
Before the team’s departure, Rabada, who will lead the attack with Anrich Nortjé, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, said he has put the World Cup disappointment behind him.
Rabada added he is fully rested after a short break after the World Cup and focused for the three-match Test series against the Aussies.
“I am just excited to play some cricket and to test myself, to be tested as a team because going to Australia is not going to be easy. It is good to rest because it has been a long year.
“It is a concern with the amount of cricket that’s been played nowadays. It basically needs to be managed, so there needs to be plans to be made accordingly. You can feel it in the intensity of your play, sometimes you are just not where you are supposed to be and it catches up with you over time.
“Playing at international level you want to be at high intensity more often than not. It is a challenge that needs to be met. Going up against any team internationally is a huge challenge, you don’t disrespect any team.
“I guess there has been some sort of feud between South Africa and Australia, that’s extremely apparent. At the moment we are just looking to focus on the cricket and whatever happens on the field happens on the field.”
