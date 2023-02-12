Proteas Women star Chloe Tryon challenges batters to step up against NZ

Proteas Women stalwart Chloe Tryon has challenged her fellow batters to step up with South Africa desperate to bounce back against New Zealand after their disheartening defeat to Sri Lanka in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener.

The World Cup on home soil started with an upset as the Proteas suffered a three-run defeat at Newlands on Friday night.

Tryon and her teammates play their second game of the tournament at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday night (7pm) against New Zealand, who also got their campaign under way with a loss, by 97 runs defeat to defending champions Australia.

While the all-rounder said her team should move on from the opening defeat to the Lankans, she feels the batters need to come to the party if SA is to progress to the next round.

Skipper Sune Luus was SA's highest scorer with 28 runs as the Proteas failed to chase the 129-run target.