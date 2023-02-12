Politics

Ramaphosa ‘remained resolute’ when EFF members stormed the stage: Presidency

‘The disruptive scenes led by the EFF in parliament have become an unfortunate and disturbing permanent feature of the Sona’

12 February 2023 - 15:23
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa had no fear when some members of the EFF charged towards him at the Cape Town city hall as he delivered the state of the nation address on Thursday...

