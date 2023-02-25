Cricket

Emerging fast bowler Gerald Coetzee wants to prioritise Test cricket

25 February 2023 - 09:43
Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee is in line to make his Proteas debut in the first Test against the West Indies at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.
Image: Gianluigi Guercia/Sportzpics/SA20/BackpagePix

In this era where cricketers are gravitating towards the riches of mushrooming T20 leagues around the world, it is refreshing that emerging South African fast bowler George Coetzee wants to prioritise Test cricket.

In 2021, South Africa were rocked when senior batter Quinton de Kock retired from Tests to focus on white-ball cricket, leaving a big hole in the Proteas' middle order and behind the stumps.

The explosive 22-year-old Free Stater is in the squad for the two Tests against the West Indies, starting on Tuesday in Centurion, where he is part of the fast bowling attack of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Eyebrows were raised when new coach Shukri Conrad picked Coetzee ahead of experienced Lungi Ngidi and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and he is in line to make his international debut against the West Indies next week.

“Growing up and loving cricket the way that I did, you see that greatness is measured in Test cricket,” he said as the Proteas prepared for the first Test at SuperSport Park.

“It is because Test cricket is the hardest and most rewarding format, so for me it is priority. It is where I want to excel the most, T20 cricket is fun and helps with financial benefits but the purest form for me is Test cricket and I will prioritise it.”

Asked to speak about his bowling style, Coetzee said he enjoys bowling fast and his idols were Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

“The quickest I can bowl I am not sure yet, that is a tough question. It is something I want to bring to the team but not something that I want to mainly focus on. If you want real pace consistently, I am working towards that and that’s the main aim but it will depend on my physical strength.

“Bowling wise I grew up studying Dale Steyn. I really liked Morne Morkel, but Dale was my hero. His whole persona on the field, aggression and pace, I just wanted to be like him.”

In his youth, Coetzee excelled in other sports but was bitten by the cricket bug at an early age.

“I was born and bred in Bloemfontein, went to Grey Primary and St Andrews High School and loved sport, loved cricket and I also did swimming. I have an older brother who was talented in sport and I used to play with and against him.

“Playing with him helped me to develop quicker because he was quicker and better than me because of the three-year age gap. A nine-year-old compared to a 12-year-old — that is a big difference in sport.

“I fell in love with cricket from a young age and I decided that I wanted to be a cricketer from about the age of eleven. I gave up everything just to play cricket from that young, went through the ranks and managed to represent the U19 side which was a privilege. My journey took me through to the Knights where I played for four years.”

