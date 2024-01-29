Windies’ Joseph heading home to hero’s welcome after Gabba glory

West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of his International League T20 (ILT20) stint and will instead head home to a hero's welcome in Guyana after engineering the Caribbeans' first Test win over Australia in 27 years.

Paceman Joseph's incredible seven-wicket haul in the second innings of the eight-run upset at the Gabba on Sunday came after he was forced to retire hurt due to a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker the previous evening.

The 24-year-old from the tiny Guyanese village of Baracara was to join the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 but will instead return home to soak up a warm reception in the Caribbean.

"(I'm) going back home with this joy in my heart and mind. I'm so happy,” Joseph said in video posted on the team's social media on Tuesday.