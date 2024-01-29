Lionhearted Joseph plays through pain in Windies’ historic victory in Oz

Shamar Joseph shrugged off injury to bowl at express pace for nearly 12 overs straight in Brisbane, claiming 7-68 as West Indies stunned Australia by eight runs to get their first Test win Down Under since 1997 on Sunday.

Australia had been cruising towards the victory target of 216 early on day four of the day-night second Test until an injured Joseph, playing his first Test series, returned to the field and shocked the world champions with a fiery showcase of fast bowling.

The 24-year-old saved his best for last, uprooting the off stump of tail-ender Josh Hazlewood (0) with sheer speed before dashing across the Gabba outfield, thumping his chest in celebration with his team mates.

“I wasn't even coming to the ground this morning,” the man of the series said.

Joseph retired hurt on Saturday when his right toe was struck by a Mitchell Starc yorker which ended West Indies' second innings at 193.