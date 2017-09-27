Aussies to pay for heavy Bok defeat

The Springboks want to use their massive defeat to the All Blacks positively for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with Australia and save the campaign from total failure.

If the Boks win, it will guarantee second place with a final game against the All Blacks to follow.

Mathematically the Boks still have a chance of winning the title, though it is almost impossible given that the All Blacks need just two points from their final two matches to secure a 15th title.

But second would be progress for the Boks after a dismal 2016.

Beating one of the poorest Wallaby teams in two decades on the Highveld should be a foregone conclusion. But nothing can be guaranteed any more.

Backline and attack coach Franco Smith refused to dwell on any negatives from the Boks' recent showing, preferring to focus on how the team responds to the Albany agony.

"Experience is not what you know, it's what you do with what you know," Smith said.

"And the only way to gain experience is through experiencing ups and downs.

"Before playing against New Zealand we were on a roll, had played six games without defeat; we played some good rugby with a strong team culture that carried us."