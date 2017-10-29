Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am and Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant were two new additions to the Springbok squad for the November tour to Ireland‚ Europe and Britain named on Sunday.

Coach Allister Coetzee doggedly stuck to the squad that finished third in the Rugby Championship after winning just two of its six games.

Eben Etzebeth will captain the side on the four-Test tour‚ which sees the Boks play against Ireland‚ France‚ Italy and Wales.

Am‚ who was originally named in the Bok squad for the June series against France before injury sidelined him‚ is deservedly given another chance while Gelant is rewarded for a fine Currie Cup campaign.

The selection of the duo will put immediate pressure on incumbent fullback Andries Coetzee and outside centre Jesse Kriel‚ who have both been in mediocre form at Test level.

Free State Cheetahs flank Oupa Mohoje earned a recall and could feature for the first time this season while flank Jean-Luc du Preez was named pending the outcome of scans on an ankle injury sustained during Saturday’s Currie Cup final.

Cheetahs centre Francois Venter has also been included while Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch earned a nod over Western Province’s Rob du Preez as the third flyhalf in the squad.

Tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen will also tour after making a speedy recovery from a broken arm‚ sustained against Australia in Perth in September.

Coetzee said his decision to make few additions to the squad was due to consistency and development of the team.

“This squad reflects consistency and continuity‚ while we also rewarded players who have constantly shown good form this season‚” Coetzee said.

“Warrick and Lukhanyo are two examples of players who have excelled in the season so far.

"It’s great to have them in the squad and I look forward to working with them‚ but at the same time I feel sorry for Sbu Nkosi in particular – he had an impressive debut senior season and it is unfortunate that he will miss the tour because of his elbow injury.

“With the World Cup now less than two years away‚ this demanding tour gives us another very good opportunity to keep on building depth and experience.

“Eight new players were capped so far this season and a total of 19 new international players made their Springbok debuts since the 2015 Rugby World Cup‚ and we’ve also had a number of new Springbok captains since then.

"Our process to rebuild the Bok team and steadily working towards the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan is continuing at a good and satisfying pace.

“So far this season‚ this group has shown a genuine willingness to evolve and they continuously strive to be better players within our environment‚” said Coetzee.

“Ireland‚ France‚ Italy and Wales will each be a huge contest‚ however‚ we are looking forward to the challenge in different conditions.”

Centre Jan Serfontein asked not to be considered for the tour as he wants to settle in at French club Montpellier‚ who he has joined recently.

Coetzee also announced that Siya Kolisi will return to Cape Town after the Test against France in Paris on 18 November as his wife‚ Rachel‚ is due to give birth the following week.

He will not be available for the Test against Italy on 25 November in Padova‚ but will re-join the group for the final tour match in Cardiff against Wales.

Players who are contracted to overseas clubs – Franco Mostert‚ Francois Louw and Elton Jantjies – will not be considered for selection for the 2 December encounter against Wales‚ as this Test falls outside the international window.

Other players not considered for selection for the four-week tour because of injury or other reasons include: Warren Whiteley (No 8)‚ Jaco Kriel (flank)‚ Frans Malherbe (prop)‚ Sbu Nkosi (wing)‚ Ruan Combrinck (wing) and Jan Serfontein (centre).

The Springboks’ tour fixtures are:

11 November vs Ireland in Dublin

18 November vs France in Paris

25 November vs Italy in Padova

2 December vs Wales in Cardiff

Forwards

(in alphabetical order)

Uzair Cassiem (flank‚ 26 years‚ Toyota Free State Cheetahs)‚ 6 caps‚ 5 points (1 try)

Lood de Jager (lock‚ 25 years‚ Vodacom Blue Bulls)‚ 32 caps‚ 20 points (4 tries)

Ruan Dreyer (prop‚ 26 years‚ Xerox Golden Lions)‚ 4 caps‚ 5 points (1 try)

Dan du Preez (No 8‚ 22 years‚ Cell C Sharks)‚ 0 caps‚ 0 points

Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward‚ 22 years‚ Cell C Sharks)‚ 10 caps‚ 10 points (2 tries)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock/flank‚ 25 years‚ DHL Western Province)‚ 29 caps‚ 20 points (4 tries)

Eben Etzebeth (lock‚ 26 years‚ DHL Western Province)‚ 63 caps‚ 15 points (3 tries)

Steven Kitshoff (prop 25 years‚ DHL Western Province)‚ 19 caps‚ 0 points

Siya Kolisi (flank‚ 26 years‚ DHL Western Province)‚ 25 caps‚ 20 points (4 tries)

Francois Louw (loose forward‚ 32 years‚ Bath‚ England)‚ 54 caps‚ 40 points (8 tries)

Wilco Louw (prop‚ 23 years‚ DHL Western Province)‚ 1 cap‚ 0 points

Malcolm Marx (hooker‚ 23 years‚ Xerox Golden Lions)‚ 11 caps‚ 15 points (3 tries)

Bongi Mbonambi (hooker‚ 27 years‚ DHL Western Province)‚ 11 caps‚ 0 points

Oupa Mohojé (flank‚ 27 years‚ Toyota Free State Cheetahs)‚ 17 caps‚ 0 points

Franco Mostert (lock‚ 26 years‚ Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams‚ Japan)‚ 15 caps‚ 0 points

Tendai Mtawarira (prop‚ 32 years‚ Cell C Sharks)‚ 95 caps‚ 10 points (2 tries)

Trevor Nyakane (prop‚ 28 years‚ Vodacom Blue Bulls)‚ 34 caps‚ 5 points (1 try)

Coenie Oosthuizen (prop‚ 28 years‚ Cell C Sharks)‚ 29 caps‚ 20 points (4 tries)

Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker‚ 31 years‚ Cell C Sharks)‚ 22 caps‚ 5 points (1 try)

Backs

Lukhanyo Am (centre‚ 23 years‚ Cell C Sharks)‚ 0 caps‚ o points

Curwin Bosch (flyhalf‚ 20 years‚ Cell C Sharks)‚ 1 cap‚ 0 points

Andries Coetzee (fullback‚ 26 years‚ Xerox Golden Lions)‚ 9 caps‚ 0 points

Ross Cronjé (scrumhalf‚ 27 years‚ Xerox Golden Lions)‚ 6 caps‚ 10 points (2 tries)

Damian de Allende (centre‚ 27 years‚ DHL Western Province)‚ 27 caps‚ 15 points (3 tries)

Warrick Gelant (fullback‚ 22 years‚ Vodacom Blue Bulls)‚ 0 caps‚ 0 points

Elton Jantjies (flyhalf‚ 27 years‚ Emirates Lions/ NTT Shining Arcs‚ Japan)‚ 20 caps‚ 198 points (2 tries‚ 37 conversions‚ 38 penalties)

Jesse Kriel (centre‚ 23 years‚ Vodacom Blue Bulls)‚ 25 caps‚ 30 points (6 tries)

Dillyn Leyds (wing‚ 25 years‚ DHL Western Province)‚ 5 caps‚ 0 points

Rudy Paige (scrumhalf‚ 28 years‚ Vodacom Blue Bulls)‚ 11 caps‚ 5 points (1 try)

Handré Pollard (flyhalf‚ 23 years‚ Vodacom Blue Bulls)‚ 22 caps‚ 190 points (2 tries‚ 30 conversions‚ 37 penalties‚ 3 drop goals)

Raymond Rhule (wing‚ 24 years‚ Toyota Free State Cheetahs)‚ 7 caps‚ 5 points (1 try)

Louis Schreuder (scrumhalf‚ 27 years‚ Cell C Sharks)‚ 0 caps‚ 0 points

Courtnall Skosan (wing‚ 26 years‚ Xerox Golden Lions)‚ 9 caps‚ 10 points (2 tries)

Francois Venter (centre‚ 26 years‚ Toyota Free State Cheetahs)‚ 3 caps‚ 0 points