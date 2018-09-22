Further blow for Boks for matches against Oz and NZ

Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus has confirmed that powerhouse loose-forward Duane Vermeulen won’t be available for the Rugby Championship matches against Australia and New Zealand.

Erasmus said Vermeulen‚ who plays for Kubota Spears in Japan‚ sustained a hamstring injury that is not worth risking despite the Boks needing to win their matches in Port Elizabeth and Tshwane to earn a decent tournament return.

Erasmus already has 17 players in Port Elizabeth for next week’s test against Australia while the remainder of the squad will be announced on Sunday morning.

Erasmus also said the early arrival in Port Elizabeth was a necessity to get the players ready for Saturday’s encounter.

“He’ll be available in November but if we get two or three injuries and we’re in trouble‚ he’s a phone call away and we can go back onto the regulation but we’re trying to build relationships with clubs‚ which is a tough thing to get right. With the kind of travel that he may encounter‚ he won't be a realistic option for us‚” Erasmus said.