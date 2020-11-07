Rugby

Ton up for Steven Kitshoff for Stormers against Griquas

07 November 2020 - 11:55 By Liam Del Carme
Stormers head coach John Dobson and Steven Kitshoff in a press conference at Newlands on November 5.
Stormers head coach John Dobson and Steven Kitshoff in a press conference at Newlands on November 5.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

If Steven Kitshoff's celebration at being made captain of the Stormers last week was a little under the radar, he now has proper cause to send the corks skyward.

Kitshoff will play his 100th match for the Stormers when they Griquas in their Super Rugby Unlocked clash in Kimberley on Saturday.

Kitshoff, who was named captain of the team last week in the absence of the injured Siya Kolisi, has become a stalwart for the Stormers and Western Province after making his debut at the age of 19 nine years ago.

His career in the Cape was interrupted by a stint at Bordeaux Begles between 2015 and 2017 when he further honed his skills in the cut and thrust of the Top 14 before returning to make telling contributions for province and country.

Kitshoff has become one of the more reliably dominant front rankers in the country and formed part of the so-called Bomb Squad that made such an impact to the Bok cause at last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“Steven is the ultimate professional and it is wonderful that he joins his old friends Siya Kolisi and Frans Malherbe as Stormers centurions,” reminded Stormers coach John Dobson.

Dobson made three changes to the pack and two in the backline for the team’s first ever clash in Kimberley.

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouche, lock David Meihuizen and flank Marcel Theunissen come into the starting line-up, while wing Angelo Davids will make his debut. Scrumhalf Paul de Wet replaces Herschel Jantjies, who misses the match on compassionate grounds.

With Fouche in the starting team, Malherbe will come off the bench in the second half to help quell whatever threat Griquas poses in the tight exchanges in the second half.

The extended bench also features hooker Scarra Ntubeni and a fit-again centre Ruhan Nel.

“We know that playing in Kimberley is always a big test and our team is determined to put together a convincing performance up there,” added Dobson, who will want to see huge improvement from his side after the drubbing they got at Loftus Versfeld last week.

Stormers team to play Griquas - Warrick Gelant; Edwill van der Merwe, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius, Angelo Davids; Damian Willemse, Paul de Wet; Juarno Augustus, Ernst van Rhyn, Marcel Theunissen; JD Schickerling, David Meihuizen; Neethling Fouche, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff (captain). Substitutes (from): Scarra Ntubeni, Kwenzo Blose, Frans Malherbe, Sazi Sandi, Salmaan Moerat, Chris van Zyl, Ben-Jason Dixon, Godlen Masimla, Tim Swiel, Michal Hazner, Ruhan Nel.

READ MORE

Kitshoff takes over from Kolisi for Stormers

Having sat out of their previous clash as a Covid-19-related precaution‚ Steven Kitshoff's return to the Stormers is one that will likely leave him ...
Sport
1 week ago

Siya Kolisi’s injury not as serious as at first thought – Stormers

The injury that Siya Kolisi sustained against the Pumas is not as serious as first thought but it will keep the Stormers captain out of Saturday’s ...
Sport
1 week ago

Wandisile Simelane earns himself another start for the Lions

Wandisile Simelane's stellar performance last week against Griquas has earned him another start for the Lions who are hoping to play themselves back ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Embattled Cricket SA set for a massive R1.5bn financial boost Cricket
  2. Orlando Pirates face missing three key players in second leg of MTN8 semifinal ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs left to mourn as youth player dies in car crash Soccer
  4. 'They should try netball now': Chiefs leave fans with a headache after ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns coaches emerge from baptism of fire and embrace titles as ‘Shadrach‚ ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X