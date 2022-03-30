International rugby-starved Cheetahs may get to clash with Crusaders

Starved of like-for-like international opposition, the Cheetahs may host the Crusaders and the Toyota Verblitz in their Challenge Cup later this year.

The Cheetahs, who were forced from Pro Rugby along with the Southern Kings in 2020, have had limited exposure to international competition since then. However, should they succeed in luring Super Rugby's pre-eminent team it will be a coup.

Last year they hosted the Toyota Challenge in which Spain's Diables Barcelona and Romania's CSM Stiinta Baia Mare competed. Getting the Crusaders and the Verblitz will be a boost in prestige for the competition.

Cheetahs CEO Ross van Reenen confirmed the competition, which will also include the Bulls and the Lions, was going ahead this year but that participants still need to be finalised.

“After numerous discussions we are going to host another Challenge Cup and we are keen to bring in top-class teams such as the Crusaders and maybe Toyota Verblitz.

“The big thing for us is to give our players an opportunity to play against international opponents.”

Getting the Verblitz, who are owned by the Cheetahs' main sponsor, to travel to SA may be a lot easier than getting the Crusaders to board three aircraft to reach Bloemfontein.

Cheetahs still targeting an established competition

“I’m a realist, thus for me, it is not about we are going to do this or that,” Van Reenen said during a sponsorship media conference.

“I like planning and I’m a structured guy. I am not making any promises that we are going to play in an international competition this year.

“I’m being honest, and I mean the possibility is not too good, and hopefully I’m wrong.”

Toyota has extended their sponsorship of the Cheetahs by three years into 2025. By then their association with the team would have stretched 15 years. The sponsorship will encompass the Cheetahs' participation in international competition, the Currie Cup and other domestic competitions, as well as the junior teams.

The sponsorship renewal comes at a timely juncture after SuperSport parted ways with the franchise as shareholder.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.