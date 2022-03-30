RATE IT | What Maimane, DA, EFF and Mashaba believe will help fix SA’s unemployment crisis

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has blamed the unemployment of 3.4-million youths on a failure by the department of basic education.

Maimane was responding to a Stats SA employment report released on Tuesday.

The report revealed that the official unemployment rate increased to 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 34.9% in the previous three months, the highest since the first report in 2008.

“The number of employed people increased by 262,000 to 14.5-million and the number of unemployed people increased by 278,000 to 7.9-million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021.”

The number of people who are not economically active decreased by 397,000 to 17.4-million during the fourth quarter. Discouraged work-seekers decreased by 56,000 (1.4%) and the number of people not economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 341,000 (2.4%) between the third and fourth quarters.

FIX THE BASIC EDUCATION SYSTEM

Maimane said if government doesn’t address the unemployment issue it will get worse.

The 3.4-million young people not in employment, education or training “were failed by the basic education system”.

“We must give them a second chance at learning opportunities. We must also fix our basic education system because this problem will only get worse,” he said.