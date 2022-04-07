Lions without tank-like Carlu Sadie against Sharks in Durban

The Lions will be without the tank-like qualities of Carlu Sadie when they take on the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Durban on Saturday.

Sadie, who left the field with a rib injury in their win over Edinburgh last week, is replaced in the starting team by experienced tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis.

Though the streetwise Du Plessis will bring intimate knowledge of the conditions and the set-up the Lions will encounter, Sadie's sturdy presence in the scrum and gainline bashing ball carries will be sorely missed by the visiting team.

Sadie is not the most mobile prop, but he would have been a valuable asset in conditions that will necessitate combat at close quarters.

Lions forwards and line-out coach Albert van den Berg, who like Du Plessis represented the Sharks with distinction, expects an arm wrestle in Durban.

“I think it will be a forward-dominated battle, particularly when it comes to scrums and mauls,” he said.

In the expected wet conditions tactical kicking could also prove a determining factor.

“Their kicking game is a powerful weapon, so that's an element we've prepared for in our sessions this week. If we can counter those aspects successfully, we're in with a shout come Saturday,” said Van den Berg.

The Lions are gunning for their fifth straight win, but the Sharks, who can still qualify in the top eight and have strong SA conference ambitions, have a lot more to play for.

Lions to play the Sharks — Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Wandisile Simelane, Manuel Rass, Edwill van der Merwe; Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg; Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Francke Horn; Reinhard Nothnagel (captain), Ruben Schoeman; Jannie du Plessis, PJ Botha, Sti Sithole.

Substitutes — Morne Brandon, JP Smith, Ruan Dreyer, Sibusiso Sangweni, Jarod Cairns; Andre Warner, Henco van Wyk, Tiaan Swanepoel.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.