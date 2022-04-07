×

South Africa

LISTEN | Witness testifies in Malema, Ndlozi 2018 assault case

Trial postponed for final witness to appear

07 April 2022 - 17:22 By TIMESLIVE
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Julius Malema consult with their legal representative during an adjournment at the Randburg magistrate's court in their case for an assault which is alleged to have happened during the funeral of the late Winnie Mandela in 2018.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

A witness from the SANDF military police, Staff Sergeant Gilbert Maphisa, took to the stand to give testimony in the assault trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.  

The pair are charged with assaulting police officer Lt-Col Johannes Venter at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018. 

The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

LISTEN HERE: 

Maphisa, who was stationed outside the cemetery on the day, was responsible for traffic duty, directing vehicles coming into the cemetery.

According to media reports, during cross-examination last year Venter admitted the accused had permits around their necks, but he insisted he did not see a permit on their vehicle.  

In October 2020, Venter told the court he went to a district surgeon and his family doctor after the incident but did not obtain a medical record.

Venter also did not go to the police station to obtain a J88 form for his doctor to record his injuries.

The matter has been postponed to May for a final witness to appear.

