Bok coach Nienaber: There was no other option but to beat Wales

Springbok coach Jacques said they had no option but to deliver after SA delivered a 30-14 victory over Wales at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday to clinch the series 2-1.

The series was sitting delicately on 1-1 and defeat could have seen the Boks lose a series to Wales for the first time in SA and also spoil the occasion of the 100th Test appearance for Eben Etzebeth and the 50th for Bongi Mbonambi.

“I thought we controlled the game well in the second Test but due to lack of discipline and not using our opportunities things didn’t go our way. This was a final for us and we just had to deliver, there wasn’t an option of not delivering,” said Nienaber after the match.

It was not a polished performance as the Boks let Wales off the hook on numerous occasions from good scoring positions and Nienaber admitted they could have been more clinical.