Rugby

Bok assistant coach Felix Jones to leave after Rugby World Cup

He is set to join England’s coaching team next year

30 March 2023 - 18:08
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones during a training session at the University of Dublin last November. He will leave his job after this year's Rugby World Cup.
Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones during a training session at the University of Dublin last November. He will leave his job after this year's Rugby World Cup.
Image: Brendan Moran (Sportsfile/Gallo Images)

An invaluable member of the Springbok coaching group who helped contribute to their success at the last Rugby World Cup and the series win against the British and Irish Lions won’t be around next year.

Bok assistant coach Felix Jones will leave his post after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, citing personal reasons.

SA Rugby announced on Thursday, Jones will leave his job after seeing out his contract.

The former Ireland international, who will join England’s coaching team under Steve Borthwick next season, said his young family was the main consideration in his decision after more than four years with the Boks.

Boks in a better place now than ahead of 2019 World Cup: Siya Kolisi

With the Rugby World Cup five months away, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi believes South Africa are in a better space now than they were before they ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said, while it was sad for the entire South African rugby fraternity to lose Jones’s expertise, he understood the reasons for his decision, and wished him luck as he continues his coaching career in the UK next season.

Jones joined the Springboks in 2019 as a defence consultant, accompanying the team to Japan where they lifted the Webb Ellis Cup. He then continued with the side on a four-year contract as an assistant coach in 2020.

During this time, Jones was based in UK, where he kept a close eye on the European-based players of national interest, as well joining the team on full national duty during competitions and training camps.

It’s a big loss for the Springboks to lose a coach of Felix’s calibre,” said Erasmus.

LIAM DEL CARME | SA rugby holds all the cards as Boks could end up playing in March

Joining an expanded Six Nations championship would the natural progression given SA’s expanding footprint in European competition
Sport
6 days ago

While we are saddened by the decision. We know Felix will remain fully committed to the Springboks’ cause and give everything as we attempt to defend our Rugby World Cup title in France, and hopefully we can make it a special and memorable send-off for him later this year.”

Jones said his time with the Springboks will always remain one of the highlights of his career.

Coaching the Springboks is one of the biggest privileges in rugby and I intend to do everything I can to ensure the team is successful until the day my contract comes to its natural end,” said Jones.

The last four years has been an incredible journey for me and my family, both professionally and personally, I am indebted to so many people at the Springboks and in South Africa for that.

The next five months are going to be exciting and demanding, and I’m looking forward to preparing for the World Cup with this coaching team.”

MORE:

Lions won't change tack for clash against Racing 92

The Lions will stay true to the methods that got them into the knockout phases of the Challenge Cup when they meet Racing 92 in a round of 16 match ...
Sport
1 day ago

Europe’s highest peak is new frontier for Stormers, Bulls and Sharks

Having reached base camp for the first time, South Africa's teams, with the start of the knockout rounds of the Champions Cup, can this weekend start ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Away URC defeats leave Bulls and Sharks in must-win territory

The Bulls and the Sharks left themselves vulnerable to top eight exclusion with away defeats in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.
Sport
4 days ago

‘There’s no reason he can’t be a future Bok’: Sharks coach Mongalo on hooker Mbatha

Sharks Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo has tipped young hooker Fez Mbatha to be a key player for the Springboks in the 2027 Rugby World Cup in the US.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bafana redeem themselves and qualify the hard way with huge win in Liberia Soccer
  2. ‘We don’t approve’: Broos on conduct of controversial Bafana team manager Tseka Soccer
  3. NFL dream: how SA’s Dieter Eiselen netted a R15m salary at Chicago Bears Sport
  4. 'They’re bitter he doesn’t miss them' — Fans weigh in on claims current Al Ahly ... Soccer
  5. What about Pitso Mosimane? — Fans have the perfect person to take over at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...