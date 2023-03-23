THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | SA rugby holds all the cards as Boks could end up playing in March
Joining an expanded Six Nations championship would the natural progression given SA’s expanding footprint in European competition
23 March 2023 - 22:34
The Springboks playing in March and April. Preposterous you might argue. The last time they played in the first half of the year was back in 1970 at the back end of their severely disrupted and demonstrated tour of the UK and Ireland...
The Springboks playing in March and April. Preposterous you might argue. The last time they played in the first half of the year was back in 1970 at the back end of their severely disrupted and demonstrated tour of the UK and Ireland...
