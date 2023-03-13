“We used some interesting language to get them up, but also, it’s good for them to respond [the way they did]. They responded really well and also the guys who followed did well.
‘There’s no reason he can’t be a future Bok’: Sharks coach Mongalo on hooker Mbatha
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Sharks Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo has tipped young hooker Fez Mbatha to be a key player for the Springboks in the 2027 Rugby World Cup in the US.
Mbatha, 23, put in an impressive shift as the Sharks came from behind to beat the Griffons 32-16 in the side’s first Currie Cup outing this season in Durban on Saturday.
The Maritzburg College old boy crossed the whitewash twice as the youthful Sharks scored five tries for a bonus-point victory and was named player of the match.
“Fez has got the most potential in the world and whenever I look at him, I think of the World Cup in 2027,” Mongalo said.
“If he gets his stuff right and keeps working on his throwing, conditioning and playing, there is no reason he can’t become a future Springbok.”
While Mongalo was impressed at how his players bounced back from having their backs to the wall, he feels their kicking and discipline could do with improvements.
“I thought we did well and showed character to come back in the second half.
“I’m not surprised, we spoke about how we were going to take some time to get the cohesion and connection in the game. It took us about 40 minutes. We are grateful that after those 40 minutes it all came together.
“We used some interesting language to get them up, but also, it’s good for them to respond [the way they did]. They responded really well and also the guys who followed did well.
“I think they must take credit for the ability to change the game. It takes really good character to do that.
“I think you will never complain if your team scores five tries and concedes one. That means the attack and defence are coming together nicely. It’s about how we gel in the midfield.
“Our kicking game is something we need to work on and also our discipline because the lack of that is what gives the opposition entry into our 22 and puts us under defensive pressure.”
The Sharks will travel to the Griquas for their second outing of the competition at Griqua Park in Kimberley on Sunday (4pm).
