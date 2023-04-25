Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi’s World Cup in doubt — report

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi could miss his country's Rugby World Cup title defence in France later this year after being advised to have surgery on a knee injury, Independent Online has reported.

The loose forward, who lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan four years ago, suffered the injury playing for the Sharks against Irish side Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.

IOL, citing a source “with knowledge of the injury”, said he had suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and damaged the meniscus on both sides of the joint.

The report said the 31-year-old had been advised by one of the two specialists he has consulted to have an operation to fix the problem, which would mean a spell on the sidelines of up to nine months, but was seeking a third opinion.

South Africa open their title defence against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.