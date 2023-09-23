Rugby

LIVE | Springboks v Ireland - All the action

23 September 2023 - 19:31
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Bok team to face Ireland
The Bok team to face Ireland
Image: ex X

7.48pm

This is the team to play Ireland. Spot the backline reserve. 

Fans preparing for the Rugby World Cup Pool B showdown between the Boks and Ireland at the Stade de France on Saturday night.
Fans preparing for the Rugby World Cup Pool B showdown between the Boks and Ireland at the Stade de France on Saturday night.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Saturday, September 23 - 7.30pm

Good evening! Just another 90 minutes before the Springboks and Ireland fight off to determine the top spot in Pool B. 

After watching the England v Chile match, it almost doesn't matter which team wins - at least we're not England, who made heavy weather downing the South Americans 71-0. 

 Roll on the Boks' 7-1 substitution strategy. 

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LIVE | Springboks v Ireland - All the action Rugby
  2. Man City beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 despite Rodri red card Soccer
  3. Bavuma desperate for SA to rewrite World Cup history Cricket
  4. POOL B SUPREMACY AT STAKE | Watch your backs, Boks, or the pluck of the Irish ... Rugby
  5. POLL | Ireland vs Springboks: Who will win the battle? Rugby

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...