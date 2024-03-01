Stormers load their bench for Bulls

Hacjivah Dayimani got the nod to start at No8 for the Stormers in a match of near Test match dimensions when they take on the Bulls at a packed Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Dayimani who has been in superb form this season retains his place while Evan Roos, who had been the Stormers' go-to No8 the past few seasons will start in the No7 jersey.
Though the United Rugby Championship match is expected to be played at near Test match intensity Dayimani may excel on a quick surface behind a pack that has stood its ground this season. The Stormers have opted to go into combat with six forwards and just two backs on the bench.
Their match day 23 does not include Rugby World Cup winning prop Frans Malherbe who is yet to see game time this year.
In the absence of Cameron Hanekom and Elrigh Louw the Bulls have opted for captain Marcell Coetzee at No8. They will have a more experienced line-up compared to the one they last fielded against the Stormers.
Sold out signs
Perhaps of equal significance for the Bulls, the 'sold out' signs will be up outside Loftus Versfeld for the much anticipated clash.
The Bulls had boldly stated their aim of hosting sell out and set a new landmark for a league match in the URC.
Bulls coach Jake White is thoroughly enthused by the prospect of taking on the old foe in front of a full house. “This is why we coach. It shows we must be doing something right.”
While the sense of occasion is never lost on White, he is hoping the residual value of playing in front of a full Loftus will linger with his players.
“I hope that will be the catalyst for us to kick on for the next couple of seasons. It doesn’t get any bigger than this, besides a World Cup final, for a pool game it probably doesn’t get any bigger than this.
“Not many provincial players will have played in front of 51 000 people, besides the World Cup winners.”
It is certainly a derby that has generated interest. It may not be a knock out match but much is at stake. Should the Bulls win they look destined to be the best placed South African team on the overall URC points table.
'Not make or break' — Jake
“The match is not make or break but a marker of where we are and what is working and what is not working, and we have a lot of things working for us. Where we were then and where we are now is chalk and cheese,” White explained his team's journey.
Apart from watching their team continue on that path the huge Bulls crowd will also be desperate to see their team record a rare win over the Stormers. The Stormers have seven- match unbeaten over the Bulls.
“Tomorrow for me, is irrelevant to what has happened before because our growth process is coming together,” White pointed out. “The calibre of players we have brought in, Akker (van der Merwe), Willie (le Roux), Nizaam (Carr) and Devon (Williams) have brought us experience and our combinations are coming together well.”
That addition of experience should stand the Bulls in good stead in a department they have been caught short against the Stormers. The Cape side have generally taken the game by the scruff in the moments that mattered.
“It could be tight at the end and if you look at the past games, there haven’t been blowouts against us in the last couple of years, said White. “So to have the experience of Springbok players coming on from the bench is going to be vital for us.”
No Am
At Ellis Park in the earlier derby on Saturday the Sharks will take the field with Bongi Mbonambi with leading the charge in the absence of Lukhanyo Am.
Siya Masuka and Grant Williams form an exciting halfback pairing, while Ethan Hooker replaces Am at outside centre.
The Lions too have shaken things up at halfback with Jordan Hendrikse returning to flyhalf, while Sanele Nohamba after a profitable stint at first receiver, reverts the scrumhalf.
The battle between Nohamba and Williams may prove the key feature in the match.
Teams for Loftus
Bulls — Devon Williams; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Stedman Gans, David Kriel, Canan Moodie; Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier; Marcell Coetzee (captain), Reinhardt Ludwig, Marco van Staden; Ruan Nortje, Ruan Vermaak; Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Substitutes: Simphiwe Matanzima, Akker van der Merwe, Francois Kloppers, JF van Heerden Nizaam Carr; Zak Burger, Willie le Roux, Mpilo Gumede.
Stormers — Warrick Gelant; Ben Loader, Dan du Plessis, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos, Deon Fourie (captain); Ruben van Heerden, Adre Smith; Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Sti Sithole. Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Sazi Sandi, Salmaan Moerat, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marcel Theunissen; Paul de Wet, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
Kickoff: 5.05pm
Teams for Ellis Park
Lions — Quan Horn; Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw (captain), Edwill van der Merwe; Jordan Hendrikse, Sanele Nohamba; Francke Horn, Ruan Venter, JC Pretorius; Darrien Landsberg, Etienne Oosthuizen; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, JP Smith. Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, Corne Fourie, Conrad van Vuuren, Reinhard Nothnagel, Emmanuel Tshituka, Hanru Sirgel; Morne van den Berg, Erich Cronje.
Sharks — Aphelele Fassi; Eduan Keyter, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter, Aphiwe Dyantyi; Siya Masuka, Grant Williams; George Cronje, Vincent Tshituka, James Venter; Gerbrandt Grobler, Corne Rahl; Coenie Oosthuizen, Bongi Mbonambi (captain), Ntuthuko Mchunu. Substitutes: Fez Mbatha, Dian Bleuler, Khwezi Mona, Jeandre Labuschagne, Tino Mavesere, Phepsi Buthelezi; Tiaan Fourie, Curwin Bosch.
Kickoff: 3.00pm
